Grievances meeting held for police personnel in Vellore, nearby districts

Special Correspondent February 24, 2022 16:29 IST

These meetings will be held regularly to reduce stress among police personnel, says DIG

As part of an outreach programme, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Vellore range, Z. Annie Vijaya, conducted grievances meeting for police personnel at her office on Thursday. In the hour-long meeting, which was held after many years, police personnel aired their grievances. Around 15 police personnel from Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Vellore Old Town and Arcot participated. Most of them are in the rank of sub-inspectors, head constables and constables. They belong to various wings of the department including crime, law & order, traffic and armed reserve (AR). “Such grievances meetings will be held regularly because such an initiative will help to reduce stress among police personnel,” said the DIG. Together, these four districts — Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur — have more than 5,000 police personnel. Some of the common grievances include issues pertaining to service, residential quarters, rations, transfer for medical reasons and reduction of punishments.



