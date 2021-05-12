Grievance redressal mechanisms will be streamlined, says Police Commissioner

Shankar Jiwal

CHENNAI

12 May 2021 23:52 IST

‘Facility for residents to lodge complaints by WhatsApp video call will continue’

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal is planning to streamline grievance redressal mechanisms so that the public can get their problems solved quickly.

The Commissioner listened to the grievances of residents through Whatsapp video calls at his office in Vepery. The facility was launched in July last year for the convenience of the public during the lockdown.

From 1 p.m. on Wednesday, he listened to residents’ pleas and passed on instructions to his subordinates to look into the complaints.

Later talking to The Hindu, Mr. Jiwal said, “The grievance redressal through WhatsApp video call is popular. I want to ensure follow up action on petitions that were received regardless of whether they were filed in person, online or through video call. I have asked my officers to put before me whatever calls they received in the last month and what actions have been taken so far.”

The exclusive mobile number for WhatsApp video calls is 63691 00100.

Adding that the video call facility would continue, Mr. Jiwal said, “The public can call me directly on WhatsApp between 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays. Other Additional Commissioners will attend the calls on Mondays and Fridays. I would like to streamline the redressal mechanisms. It is of no use to the public if their complaints are not acted upon. They should not lose faith in the system.”

He said the round-the-clock lockdown help-desk had been well received by the public. “The help-desk receives 700-800 calls per day. We have been able to help a lot of people through this initiative. We help them with government guidelines, location of vaccination centres, and availability of beds in hospitals, among others,” he added.