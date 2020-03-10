Grievance redressal camp for differently-abled people organised

A special grievance redressal camp for differently-abled persons was organised by the district administration on Tuesday at Ambur.

The camp, headed by Tirupattur District Collector M.P. Sivanarul was attended by 1,449 handicapped persons, from Ambur and Vaniyambadi, seeking assistance and identity cards. Identity cards and income certificates was given at the event.

On-the-spot redressal

Out of the 425 petitions received, for monthly financial assistance, 97 were settled on the spot and orders handed out. 458 petitions were submitted for identity cards. Of these, 17 received new identity cards on the spot and another 94 were provided with corrected identity cards.

43 petitioners sought three-wheelers and 68 requested for supporting aids. Action for these would be taken in the next few days, Mr. Sivanarul said.

He handed over tricycles to five persons, wheelchair for one and tailoring machines to seven at the camp. Ambur MLA A.C. Vilvanathan, Vaniyambadi RDO Gayathri Subramani, Differently-Abled Welfare Officer Babu, Ambur Tahsildar Shenbagavalli and Special Tahsildar (social welfare schemes) Mahalakshmi participated.