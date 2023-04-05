Grievance redress camps for ration card holders to be held in Chengalpattu 

April 05, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST

The Chengalpattu district administration has proposed to conduct grievance redress camps in six blocks, covering all the villages, to rectify complaints of ration card holders in the district. The meetings will be held every second Saturday, starting from April 8, as per the direction of Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh.

A senior official of the Chengalpattu Collectorate said the camps would be held in six villages of the blocks comprising Chettipunyam, Palayam, Keezhvalam, Sathurangapattinam, Kottamedu and Ponmar. They are being conducted in view of the complaints on the availability of grocery articles distributed in the ration shops.

The aim is to rectify the errors in the ration cards of residents, without them having to run around for redress. Officials of the State Civil Supplies Corporation, attending the special camps, would be receiving complaints on addition or removal of names, change of address, issuing of new ration cards, inclusion of mobile numbers and quality of grocery items supplied at ration shops, among others, the official added.

S. Ramalingam, a resident of Ponmar near Medavakkam, said such meetings had been long-awaited as several villagers had been running from pillar to post get their grievances redressed. He also called for similar meetings by the Revenue Department for name changes in Patta and other land records.

