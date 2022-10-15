Grief-stricken father of stalking victim ends life hours after her death

On Friday, the Government Railway Police arrested D. Sathish, who pushed Sathya into the path of a speeding train, from Thoraiappakam

The bodies being brought to their home in the police quarters in Alandur in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

A second tragedy befell the grieving family of deceased college girl from Chennai M. Sathya, who was pushed by a stalker into the path of a speeding train, when her father Manickam, unable to bear the loss, ended his life within hours of her death on Thursday.

On Friday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested her stalker D. Sathish from Thoraippakam. In a related development, Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu issued orders transferring the murder case to the Crime Branch CID for further investigation.

A case of murder was initially registered by the GRP, Mambalam. A senior officer of the police said Manickam, overcome with the shock of the tragic death of his daughter, had attempted suicide on Thursday following which he complained of chest pain. He was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) but was pronounced brought dead by the hospital authorities, the officer added.

Sathya’s mother Ramalakshmi is a head constable at the Adambakkam police station. The bodies of the father and daughter were brought from RGGGH to the police quarters in Alandur, where the family stayed. Residents from the quarters and nearby localities came to pay their respects. Several senior police officers, including City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, Joint Commissioner of Police (South) Narrendiran Nair, visited the grieving family. On Friday, the GRP arrested the accused, Sathish, from a hideout at Thoraipakkam near Chennai.

Sathya, a third-year B. Com student at a private college in T. Nagar, was waiting on the platform of the St. Thomas Mount railway station on Thursday when Sathish, son of a retired sub-inspector Dayalan, entered into a heated argument with her and pushed her in front of a suburban train. She died on the spot. Sathish had known her for sometime.

Prior incident

The police said on May 20, Ms. Ramalakshmi had filed a complaint in the St. Thomas Mount police station alleging that Sathish had gone to her daughter’s college in T. Nagar and argued with her. The police had issued a Community Service Register and warned Sathish. Besides, they had asked the complainant to approach the Mambalam police station as the college falls within its jurisdiction. Acting on Ms. Ramalakshmi’s complaint, on May 23, the Mambalam police registered a FIR and arrested Sathish. He was subsequently warned and released on station bail as Sathya’s family said no further action was needed against him.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)