Grief counselling to help the bereaved

CHENNAI

02 June 2021 05:13 IST

The Government Medical College Hospital aims to offer professional help

Coping with the loss of a loved one is difficult and has only become tougher in the time of COVID-19. In a bid to reach out to families who have lost a relative to COVID-19, the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, is all set to extend grief counselling on campus.

A team of five psychiatrists and a social worker in psychology will be available to help, according to R. Jayanthi, Dean of the institution.

“Grief counselling is crucial. We can help by counselling people to gain acceptance of the news of a relative’s sudden loss, especially in such stressed-out conditions. If done professionally, we can help them overcome overwhelming grief. It will be handled by our professor of psychiatry,” she said.

The service will be available at a desk where the hospital has also put up a LED screen to inform the health status of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“One of the main necessities for attenders was to know the patient’s condition. The Chief Minister had convened a State-level NGO coordination committee meeting. Soon after this, we had volunteers. We installed a LED screen to give the status of patients in the ICU. We have 200 beds on four floors,” Dr. Jayanthi said. On the LED screen, the name of the patient, along with their clinical status, is displayed.

This was meant only for critically ill bed-ridden patients, while others communicated to their families over phones, she said, adding: “We are updating the information twice a day — at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. We are soon planning to update every hour. We have categorised patients as stable, critical and very critical. This is only basic information. If families want more information, we have dedicated phone numbers. They can call or send a SMS from their homes. We have supporting volunteers from The Banyan through the committee, who will get the information about the patients and pass it on to the families,” she said.

Dr. Jayanthi said the services were on a dry run as of now, and would be launched by the Minister for Medical and Family Welfare shortly.