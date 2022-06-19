Green warriors collect tonnes of trash at Ashtalakshmi Temple beach

Staff Reporter June 19, 2022 19:11 IST

Staff Reporter June 19, 2022 19:11 IST

People from all age groups and from across the city participate in the drive

The team of volunteers that cleaned the Ashtalakshmi Beach in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Correspondent

People from all age groups and from across the city participate in the drive

A beach clean-up exercise under the theme ‘Team Up to Clean Up. My City. My Coast, My Environment” was conducted by the G Square Group and The Hindu at Ashtalakshmi Temple on Sunday. People from various age groups from across the city participated in the drive and collected close to 1.3 tonnes of trash comprising discarded footwear, bottles, plastics, polythene bags and glass pieces, according to a press release. Subsequently, the waste was segregated. Creating awareness on segregation and disposal of waste is one of the objectives for organising the drive. The Hindu and G Square Group will hold beach clean-up activities at Pattinampakkam on June 26 and Injambakkam on July 3. The knowledge partner of the event is Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI). For details, call 87786 56539. Volunteers can register for the event at bit.ly/GQTHBC2 or scan the QR code.



Our code of editorial values