‘Green warriors’ clean Injambakkam beach

Volunteers who took part in the beach clean up drive at Injambakkam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Janani inaugurated the programme organised by G Square Group and The Hindu

As part of the ongoing social issue campaign ‘Team up to Clean-up: My City, My Coast, My Environment’, which is being jointly organized by G Square Group and The Hindu, a beach clean-up drive was conducted at Injambakam along the East Coast Road on Sunday.

Actor Janani who inaugurated the programme talked about the menace of plastics and other trash that pollute our beaches. She also spoke about how each one of us can do our bit for the environment with simple yet effective steps such as keeping our shoreline clear of the trash. She participated in the clean-up drive along with the volunteers and expressed her happiness in being a part of this initiative.

Over 100 volunteers picked up different types of trash ranging from glass bottles to polythene covers.

Environmentalist Foundation of India is the Knowledge Partner for the campaign.

A similar programme is scheduled to be held at Panaiyur beach on April 3.

Those who are interested in participating in the programmecan call 8778656539 to register.