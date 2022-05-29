Green warriors back in action

The team of green warriors which collected close to half a tonne of trash at Besant Nagar beach on Sunday.

A beach clean-up exercise under the initiative “Team up to Clean-up, My City. My Coast, My Environment” was jointly organised by the G Square Group and The Hindu at Elliot’s Beach, Besant Nagar, on Sunday.

People from across the city and across age groups enthusiastically participated in this drive. Over 75 green warriors collected close to half a tonne of trash comprising glass bottles, plastics, polythene bags and glass pieces. The waste was segregated. The objective of the initiative is to create awareness about the segregation and disposal of waste which goes a long way in ensuring a healthy marine ecosystem. The drive reiterated the importance of personal social responsibility of every citizen towards protecting our environment.

The Hindu and the G Square Group will organise beach clean-up activities in the city every Sunday for five weeks till the first week of July.

The Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) is the Knowledge Partner of the event.

The beach clean-up will be held in the coming weeks at Thiruvanmiyur (June 5), Thiruvottiyur (June 12), Ashtalakshmi Temple (June 19), Pattinapakkam (June 26) and Injambakkam (July 3). For queries, call 87786 56539. Volunteers may register at bit.ly/GQTHBC2 or scan the QR code.