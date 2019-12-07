Green tribunal seeks report on foaming on Marina beach

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken cognisance of news reports about the large quantity of foam on the Marina beach, and has directed a committee to submit a report on the issue.

A bench, headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, asked a committee, comprising representatives from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Chennai Corporation and the Tamil Nadu State Pollution Control Board, to submit an action-taken report.

“Let the joint committee look into the matter and furnish an action-taken report, before the next date, by e-mail. The State Pollution Control Board will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance,” the bench, also comprising Justice S.P. Wangdi and expert member Nagin Nanda, said.

It also referred to its recent order dealing with the subject of coastal pollution, on account of dumping of waste and discharge of sewage and effluents, where it had directed that action be taken by coastal States, including Tamil Nadu.

“A copy of the order should be sent to the CPCB, the Chennai Corporation, and the TNPCB, along with the photocopy of the news item by email, for compliance,” the Tribunal said, while posting the matter for hearing on February 10.