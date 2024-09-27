GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Green T.N. Mission launches e-nursery portal for free native tree saplings in Chennai

Published - September 27, 2024 08:45 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai residents can now get free tree saplings through a newly-launched e-nursery portal by the Green Tamil Nadu Mission. 

The initiative allows the public to order native saplings at no cost, with only delivery charges applicable. Deliveries will be handled by the private logistics company, Porter.

Deepak Srivastava, mission director of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, said that while the service is currently available only in Chennai, plans are in place to expand it to other cities in the future. This effort aims to promote greenery and enhance urban biodiversity in Tamil Nadu, he added.

Among the native trees available through the ‘TN Forest e-Nursery’ portal are Indian gooseberry, neem, Indian almond, guava, pongam, jamun, moringa, sandalwood, jackfruit, lemon, tabebuia, bullet wood, pomegranate, butter tree. Once procured, the public must ensure that the seedlings are planted, geo-tagged, and uploaded to the Green Tamil Nadu platform.

The e-nursery portal was released by Forests Minister M.Mathiventhan recently, at the second anniversary of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission. Residents can access the portal at https://nursery.greentnmission.com.

According to the Forest Department, various stakeholders — including the agriculture department, volunteers, and farmers — have collectively planted approximately 7 crore saplings, greening around 1,25,000 hectares of land.

