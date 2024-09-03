GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Green programme to cover 26 more schools in Tamil Nadu

Published - September 03, 2024 07:45 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Environment and Climate Change Department will transfer ₹5.20 crore for 26 schools to implement the Green School programme.

According to a government order issued on Tuesday, ₹20 lakh would be given per school and the School Education Department would implement the programme. The expenditure shall be met from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board funds.

The schools would take up green measures such as energy efficiency by using solar lighting. They would set up solar pumps and solar borewells, take up rain water harvesting, composting, create vegetable garden, medicinal garden and plant fruit trees, reduce water use among other initiatives. Recycling of waste water and creating a plastic free environment would form part of the project. All electricity requirements for the identified schools would be met by solar power.

The Department of Environment and Climate Change would give ₹9.20 crore for 46 schools. Institutions in Theni, Pudukkotai, Sivaganga, Thiruvarur, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Kancheepuram, Ariyalur, Madurai and Mayiladuthurai have been identified to come under the Green School Programme.

The Minister for Environment and Climate Change S. Meyyanathan had announced in the Assembly this year that during 2024-2025, the scheme would be extended to 100 schools.

