‘Green paradise’ that has struck a cricketing chord with the people of Chennai

April 14, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated April 15, 2024 01:38 am IST

No one doubted actor Santhanam when he, in one of his films, slipped ‘Cricket na Chepaakam (Cricket means Chepauk) into a monologue on the features of Chennai. In fact, to many in this locality and across the city, the first thing that comes to their mind on hearing the name ‘Chepauk’ is either veteran cricketer M.S. Dhoni, whom they fondly call Thala, or the M.A. Chidambaram (MAC) Stadium.

Encompassed by four roads in four directions (two of which connect to Anna Salai), the MAC Stadium, also called the Chepauk Stadium, has become an integral part of the city over the years.

“Of course, over the last 40-50 years, this place has left an indelible impression in the minds of people. It instils a nostalgic feeling in those who have seen it since its inception. The current one, too, has a unique charm about it,” recalls W.V. Raman, a former Indian cricketer.

The genesis

The genesis of Chepauk’s synonymity with cricket can be traced to the late 1800s, after the formation of the Madras Cricket Club (MCC). Though founded in 1846, it became well-established in the 1860s after it leased a portion of the grounds on Chepauk (then the palace and the grounds of the Nawab of the Carnatic) to set up a cricket ground, as late historian S. Muthiah outlines in his book The Spirit of Chepauk.

Subsequently, the Chisholm’s Pavilion came up. It faced its fair share of problems, including a cyclone. The Irwin Pavilion followed, sporting its Hanbury Clock, and survived until the stadium entered the picture.

The idea to construct a stadium arose well after the Madras Cricket Association (which became the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association in 1971) entered the fray in 1930. It put forth its need to have its own cricket ground instead of asking the MCC every time there was a need for a big match, the book recalls.

Other locations scouted

The Hindu reports have documented how, from 1949, other locations were scouted for the stadium (before the MCC grounds were finalised). Much of the credit for its construction would go to M.A. Chidambaram, former TNCA president, after whom it was named by 1986.

The TNCA got hold of a sublease on the land, and the stands were built in three stages, from 1971 to 1975. Following an agreement between the TNCA and the MCC, a new clubhouse for the latter was also built in 1980. Numerous other works were carried out and from 1981, block by block, the works were completed over the next eight years.

“When it came up, it was seen and received with a lot of awe, pride, and joy. In that era, and at that stage, it was inspiring and gobsmacking, making it an iconic venue,” Mr. Raman recalls.

Memorable moments

The venue has hosted noteworthy matches and been an example of good sporting culture. “G.R. Viswanath’s unbeaten 97 against the mighty West Indies [1975]; Sunil Gavaskar’s double hundred [1983]; the ‘tied test’ in 1986; [leg-spinner] Hirwani beating Bob Massie’s record [of 16/137 by one run]; Sachin’s records; and the standing ovation that the crowd gave to the visiting Pakistan team in the 1999 Test are some of the iconic moments. The stadium has witnessed some of the most memorable matches and moments like these..,” adds Mr. Raman.

When there are no matches, or during off-season, the doors are shut and maintenance gets under way. “The activity is never-ending, much like in any other stadium. The grass is re-laid, the pitch is worked upon, given the significance they hold, and minor works on the stands are done. Other stadiums may be rented out off-seasons for other matches, but not Chepauk. But there may be some occasional charity events,” says U. Bhagwandas Rao, apex council member, TNCA.

Though renovation happens now and then, a major upgrade in the recent past was after 2011 for the construction of three stands: I, J and K. Following legal battles over their construction and a prolonged closure, the stands were de-sealed in 2021. Today, there are 12 stands at the stadium — from A to L, including the Kalaignar Karunanidhi stand that was opened last year. The capacity of the stadium is 38,200. There are 17 gates, which cumulatively have 65 entry points. Crowd management, handled by the TNCA, is one area that Mr. Rao says is continuously being improved upon. “Of all the stadiums, I think Chepauk manages the crowd better,” he adds.

In 2019, the TNCA was officially granted a 21-year extension of the stadium lease.

Today, many sports outlets can be seen on the Walajah and Bells Roads, along the stadium. During match days, roadside vendors throng the premises and sell items ranging from jerseys to caps and shades at affordable rates. “On a good day, I can make ₹1,000-₹2,000 from selling these items. Many others like me and I look forward to the match days. I wish to go inside the stadium once and watch the match myself,” says a vendor.

‘Home away from home’

Viswanathan, from Erode, who has come to support Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League season, says, “It is a home away from home for me. I have been here a number of times to support the team. My plea to the authorities would be to ensure that there are more options to get tickets for the matches. I’m sure there will be a lot of takers.”

Looking back, if one were to say ‘Chepaakam na Cricket’, instead of the other way around, not much changes. The “green paradise” (as Muthiah recalls professor T.G. Vaidyanathan’s description of the stadium) has struck a chord with people when it comes to cricket, thanks to the stadium and its story. “This [the stadium] has certainly become a major landmark in the city, enhancing Chepauk’s reputation,” says Mr. Raman.