Green group scores a half century

In the last two months, around 50 tree saplings of native species have been planted in and around Nanganallur. The exercise was led by ‘Go Green Nanganallur,’ a Facebook community founded in February. The objective of the campaign is to restore the green cover in the neighbourhood that was destroyed in Cyclone Vardah in December, 2016.

Recently, the volunteers planted 11 pungai maram saplings and two gulmohar saplings on Ram Nagar First and Third Main Roads, taking the tally to 50.

So far, the campaign has covered Ram Nagar, Voltas Colony, Third Main Road, and 19th and 21st Streets in Nanganallur. Recently, the volunteers held a review meeting to assess the health of the plants. Two saplings — pungai maram, and poovarasam maram’ — that were planted at Voltas Colony and Ram Nagar, had withered away. Dumping of garbage around the poovarasam maram is said to be the reason for its death.

The other saplings are taken care of and watered daily, at periodic intervals by residents and volunteers.

“ On 19th Street in Nanganallur, a sapling was planted with a tree guard, adjacent to a pavement. The cattle stepped on the pavements and ate the sapling,” K. Shravan Kumar, a volunteer, said.

Fifth Main Road and 27th Street and Independence Day Park in Nanganallur lost much of their green cover. The campaign volunteers are all praise for K. Manimozhi who waters the saplings outside his residence on Third Main Road every day.

“ I also maintain a home garden for the past 30 years,” he says.

