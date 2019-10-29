‘Green’ Deepavali dream up in smoke as city comes under dust cloud

Pollution levels at several locations in the city went up on Deepavali, with concentrations of PM2.5 crossing 400 micrograms/cubic metre at Manali, Velachery and Alandur. The Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app showed that continuous monitoring stations at these locations recorded high levels of particulate matter of various sizes in these areas.

As per readings on the app, at 11.38 p.m. on Sunday, the maximum PM2.5 level at Alandur was 438 micrograms/cubic metre and the average was 244 micrograms/cubic metre; at Velachery, the maximum was 436 micrograms/cubic metre and the average was 249 micrograms/cubic metre; at Manali, the maximum PM2.5 level was 453 micrograms/cubic metre and the average was 258 micrograms/cubic metre.

However, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s (TNPCB) data from five locations shows a completing contrasting picture. Triplicane, where crackers were burst for over two hours almost continuously in the evening when the utsava idol of Sri Parthasarathy Perumal was brought out in procession, is said to have recorded a PM2.5 level of just 48 micrograms/cubic metre and PM10 of 96 micrograms/cubic metre. Only Sowcarpet crossed the permissible limit of 100 micrograms/cubic metre and recorded PM10 of 128 micrograms/cubic metre and PM2.5 of 62 micrograms/cubic metre (permissible limit for PM2.5 is 60 micrograms/cubic metre). The TNPCB noise data, however, shows that values in T. Nagar (67 decibels), Besant Nagar (73dB), Nungambakkam (74 dB), Triplicane (70 dB) and Sowcarpet (84 dB) were all higher than the standard.

Confusing contrast

Comparing the data, environmental activist Shweta Narayan said that the contrast in data between the two government agencies was confusing. “The TNPCB data shows very marginal increase of pollution levels, whereas the CPCB data shows exceptionally harmful levels during Deepavali. Every year around Deepavali or Bhogi, TNPCB puts out some numbers, when residents report higher levels of pollution. It shows that TNPCB is in denial. How can one expect concrete action on pollution prevention and protection of public health from the agency,” she asked.

Though the Supreme Court had imposed restrictions on timings for bursting of crackers, residents burst them during the day time as well as beyond 7 p.m. The Chennai City police registered a total of 179 cases against those who had burst crackers violating the Supreme Court order. Of these, 35 were from north zone, 99 from west, 9 from south zone and 36 in east zone, said a press release here. Though the introduction of ‘green’ crackers did seem to help, as sale of other crackers did happen, pollution levels were high.

Elijah Mathew, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Salai, said every Deepavali he has breathing difficulties, asthma and headaches due to the noise. “People did not adhere to any guidelines; they burst crackers whenever they felt like it. Why can't others at least try and reduce for the sake of the elders, sick, animals and children,” he asked.

According to data compiled by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the quantity of cracker waste generated in the city has reduced this year when compared with previous years.

Cracker waste

Civic workers collected 22.58 tonnes of cracker waste from the 15 zones of the city on Saturday and Sunday.

The waste that was collected by 19,585 workers has been sent to TNPCB’s hazardous waste processing facility near Gummidipoondi. Last year, the GCC cleared 64.55 tonnes of cracker waste and in 2017, more than 80 tonnes of cracker waste was collected.

“Financial condition of residents, rising prices of crackers, restriction in timing and a reduction of interest in crackers are said to be reasons for the reduction in cracker waste,” said former Corporation council floor leader V.Sukumar Babu.

(With inputs from Aloysius Xavier Lopez and R. Srikanth and data analysis by Pon Vasanth B.A.)