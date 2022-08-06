Green casualties in the battle against flooding

Lessons from the ongoing SWD project: It pays to give some thought to where really saplings should be planted before starting a greening drive; and it makes sense to keep an eye on a tree that has barely survived a road-digging development work

Reports poured in about how infrastructure supporting utilities, particularly underground power cables and sewage and drinking water pipelines, had taken a battering as they were “found underfoot”, as Greater Chennai Corporation’s integrated stormwater drain project advanced. The Hindu Downtown even reported misadventures of this kind and their impact on residents’ quality of life, from Dr Ranga Road and Kasturba Nagar. Across places where SWD work is under way, whenever residents would take stock of the damages, there would sometimes be a “footnote”, one referring to trees that have “grown” out of luck.

On Dr Ranga Road, a couple of trees faced the axe in a manner that removed them from the face of the earth. Dr Ranga Road being narrow, they stood little chance of escaping a collision with the emerging SWD network. In contrast, on wider roads — the wider sections of Dr Radhakrishnan Salai being one — the SWD network wriggled alongside those trees teetering on the edge of the pavement. Everyone loves a back-from-the-brink story. The first impulse would be to applaud (rightly so) the thoughtfulness of those that made such a story possible. It might also be necessary to go beyond the cheerleading and ask a couple of questions.

Does it make sense to study where one should put a sapling before going on those tree-planting drives? For example, on Dr Ranga Road, it was almost as if those two trees had been made for the axe. When the SWD work visited the locality, the inevitable happened.

The other question: Does it make sense to pay closer attention to trees that have “barely survived” road-digging and attendant development work?

A word that keeps cropping us on visits to roads where trees had had a close shave with SWD work is: “packing”. Going by its connotation, it is about how these trees are kept intact by throwing in some soil between the drains and the trees’ partially mutilated roots.

With some of their “toes” having been lopped off, would these trees be steady on their feet?

That is another question to be asked. And that would take one to some more questions.