Greater Chennai Traffic Police launch ‘Zero Accident Day’ awareness campaign

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) on Tuesday launched a 20-day mega awareness campaign called ‘Zero Accident Day’, aiming to ensure that there would be no road accidents on August 26 in the city.

At several junctions, the GCTP also placed placards displaying the slogan ‘Zero is Good’, meaning zero violations, zero challans, zero penalties, and zero road accidents. The awareness campaign was inaugurated at the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) Depot on Pallavan Salai. MTC drivers, who have never been involved in road accidents, were honoured.

Additional Commissioner, Traffic, R. Sudhakar said the GCTP, as its prime responsibility to ensure safe drive and reduce travel time on roads, had taken various initiatives such as implementation of new U-turns, one-ways, speed limits, and school safety zones. Due to these efforts, the number of fatal road accidents have seen a decline in GCTP limits.

Mr. Sudhakar said: “Madras Day is celebrated in August. With an aim to give a special identity to the city, the GCTP has started the new initiative to ensure that there are no road accidents on August 26, with active participation from all road users.”

The awareness campaign aims to enhance road safety and promote responsible driving habits among motorists to reduce road accidents.

‘All MTC buses to have doors’

MTC Managing Director Alby John Varghese said: “We are taking several steps to reduce accidents. As a first step, we are fitting doors to all buses that don’t yet have one.”

The MTC has also been implementing ‘Under Run Protection’ in its buses, which prevents two-wheeler riders and pedestrians from getting caught under buses in case of road accidents. All new buses that were launched recently have also been fitted with rear-view cameras. With the help of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, MTC crew members have undergone several training programmes on how to prevent accidents.