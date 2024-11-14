 />
Greater Chennai Police sets up outposts in three government hospitals

This comes in the wake of the incident in which a senior doctor was stabbed by a patient’s son at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital in Guindy on Wednesday

Published - November 14, 2024 10:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of the incident in which a senior doctor was stabbed by a patient’s son at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital in Guindy on Wednesday, the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has set up outposts, comprising one sub-inspector and two constables, at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital, Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital, and Royapuram Government RSRM Hospital. In addition, two constables will be deputed on a rotational basis at the Government Egmore Eye Hospital, Saidapet Hospital, Gandhi Nagar Hospital, Arignar Anna Government Hospital, K.K. Nagar Hospital, ESIC Hospital in K.K. Nagar, Aminjikarai Maternity Hospital, and Periyar Nagar Hospital. The GCP has full-fledged police stations in these hospitals, having a total strength of over 90 personnel.

