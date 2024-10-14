ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Chennai Police sets up control rooms, deploys disaster response teams

Published - October 14, 2024 11:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

They have been set up in each of the 12 police districts. In addition, 35 special ones have also been established in flood-prone and low-lying areas. They will function round the clock

The Hindu Bureau

District Disaster Response Teams have been supplied with all essential equipment, including rubber boats, special jackets, and ropes. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has set up control rooms, which will function round the clock to handle any emergencies that are reported during the northeast monsoon, in the 12 police districts under its jurisdiction. Residents can also contact 044-23452437 to reach the special control room being operated at the City Police Commissioner’s office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides this, 12 control rooms in each police district and 35 special control rooms have also been set up in flood-prone and low-lying areas.

On the orders of City Police Commissioner A. Arun, 12 District Disaster Response Teams have been kept ready for rescue and relief works. Each team, headed by a head constable and comprising 10 police personnel, have been provided with all essential equipment, including rubber boats, special jackets, and ropes. They have also been given special training to undertake rescue and relief works.

Traffic and law and order police personnel have been advised to barricade waterlogged roads and subways and caution motorists not to enter into such places. All control rooms will coordinate with other departments and function round the clock, Mr. Arun added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US