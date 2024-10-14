GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Greater Chennai Police sets up control rooms, deploys disaster response teams

They have been set up in each of the 12 police districts. In addition, 35 special ones have also been established in flood-prone and low-lying areas. They will function round the clock

Published - October 14, 2024 11:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
District Disaster Response Teams have been supplied with all essential equipment, including rubber boats, special jackets, and ropes.

District Disaster Response Teams have been supplied with all essential equipment, including rubber boats, special jackets, and ropes.

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has set up control rooms, which will function round the clock to handle any emergencies that are reported during the northeast monsoon, in the 12 police districts under its jurisdiction. Residents can also contact 044-23452437 to reach the special control room being operated at the City Police Commissioner’s office.

Besides this, 12 control rooms in each police district and 35 special control rooms have also been set up in flood-prone and low-lying areas.

On the orders of City Police Commissioner A. Arun, 12 District Disaster Response Teams have been kept ready for rescue and relief works. Each team, headed by a head constable and comprising 10 police personnel, have been provided with all essential equipment, including rubber boats, special jackets, and ropes. They have also been given special training to undertake rescue and relief works.

Traffic and law and order police personnel have been advised to barricade waterlogged roads and subways and caution motorists not to enter into such places. All control rooms will coordinate with other departments and function round the clock, Mr. Arun added.

