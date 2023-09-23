Greater Chennai Police reach out to elderly people to redress their grievance

September 23, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) level officers are visiting the elderly people at their doorsteps as and when Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore receives complaints from them.

Mr. Rathore has introduced a new scheme to redress the grievances of elderly couples expeditiously and without delay. “We are already conducting grievance redress camps. Then we thought of solving the problems of a section of people—the elderly—who find it difficult to come and meet officers in person.”

“We felt their grievances should be dealt with immediately, considering their age. So we decided to go to their doorsteps to redress their grievances, especially by senior-level officers in the rank of DCPs,” Mr. Rathore told The Hindu. “Their problems may be different and unique. Sending senior officers in person is a gesture that we respect and give due honour to them. Our officers redress their grievances on the spot,” he said.

Saravanan, 82, and his wife Lalitha, 72, are residents of Subbarayan Nagar at Kodambakkam. He had given three houses on rent. Since all three tenants had not been paying the rent properly, Mr. Saravanan recently preferred a complaint with the Chennai Collector. The Collector forwarded the petition to the Commissioner of Police for appropriate action.

Immediately after receiving the complaint, Mr. Rathore instructed the DCP, T. Nagar, Angeet Jain to call on the petitioners. Mr. Jain visited the elderly couple at their house. During the inquiry, it was found that the three tenants had not paid their rent for four months. On the advice of the police officers, the three tenants agreed and gave in writing that they would vacate the house in a month’s time.

Similarly, Narasimhamoorthy, 78, residing at Parameshwari Nagar, Adyar, hired a driver from a private company for four hours. After completing the trip, the driver demanded ₹475 instead of ₹440 as committed. He sent a petition through e-mail to the Commissioner of Police, demanding action against the driver for collecting extra charges.

On instruction from the Commissioner, the DCP, Adyar, R. Pon Karthick Kumar, visited Mr. Narasimhamoorthy’s residence at Adya. Based on the inquiry, the DCP called up the call-taxi officials and told them that one of the drivers had collected extra money from the senior citizen and warned them that action would be initiated if their drivers did not mend their ways, particularly while dealing with elderly people. They assured the DCP that appropriate action would be taken against the particular driver and that all the drivers would be sensitised to the issue. They apologised to the senior citizen, the petitioner said.

Mr. Rathore said: “On receiving petitions either directly or by mail, I am requesting my Deputy Commissioners to visit in person to solve the problems of the elderly. The petitioners feel happy as they are really in need of support.”

