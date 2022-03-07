Greater Chennai Police bag overall championship in inter-State zonal meet

The Greater Chennai Police bagged the overall championship at the 61st Tamil Nadu Police Inter-State Zonal Sports Meet.

Competitions were conducted in seven events including cross country race, swimming, cycling and hurdles on Saturday and Sunday. At Rajarathinam Stadium, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu and Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal distributed medals to the winners.

Director-General of Police (Police Housing) A.K. Viswanathan and Additional Director-General of Police Abhay Kumar Singh were present.