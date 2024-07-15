Greater Chennai Police arrest 77 history-sheeter across the city over the weekend

Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner A. Arun on Monday said a special drive against anti-social elements was being carried out in the city to prevent criminal activities and identify history-sheeters or persons with criminal antecedents. He also warned that strict action would be taken against them.

On the orders of Mr. Arun, special teams, led by inspectors and under direct supervision of 12 Deputy Commissioners, have been conducting searches across Chennai to control the activities of criminals under the ‘Drive Against Rowdy Elements’ (DARE).

On Saturday and Sunday, the police arrested a total of 77 history-sheeters in Kodambakkam, Adambakkam, Pazhavanthangal, Anna Square, Chintadripet, and Kotturpuram. They visited four history-sheeters at their place of stay and warned them against indulging in any further crime. They also arrested one suspect against whom a non-bailable warrant was issued by a court.