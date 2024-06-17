GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Greater Chennai Police arrest 21 persons for drug trafficking in last two days

A total of 15.8 kg of ganja and 4,184 painkiller tablets had been seized in the special drive

Published - June 17, 2024 06:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have arrested 21 persons for the possession of ganja and painkiller tablets. The police said a total of 15.8 kg of ganja and 4,184 painkiller tablets had been seized in a special two-day drive against drugs.

Following a tip-off, a team from the Tondiarpet police station mounted surveillance at Kailasam Street in Tondiarpet and arrested H. Karthik alias ‘Pura’ Karthik, 25, M. Madhankumar, 19, M. Abdul Kareem, 25, and C. Joseph alias Dinesh, 27, for illegal possession of painkiller tablets. A total of 3,005 nitrazepam tablets and four mobile phones were seized from them.

On Sunday, the Koyambedu police arrested four persons for illegal possession of painkiller tablets. The arrested were identified as Harishkumar alias ‘Kulla’ Harish, 23, of Virugambakkam, D. Manibharathi, 22, of Kodambakkam, A. Praveenkumar, 23, of K.K. Nagar, and M. Jeeva, 28, of Chrompet. A total of 753 tapentadol tablets were seized from them.

