Greater Chennai Corporation’s emerging animal birth control centres nearing completion 

November 19, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST

Recently, on Model School Road in Sholinganallur, there was an interesting case of juxtaposition.

A new animal birth control centre, locked and seemingly running behind schedule and there it was, at the gates of this facility, a female dog with its two puppies. The canine had obviously kept its schedule, the breeding schedule.

It would be an insult to intelligence to point out an ABC centre is linked to stray dogs that raise their litter on the street.

Constructed by Greater Chennai Corporation, the ABC unit appears complete in all respects. From outside the gates, one cannot miss the fans hanging from the ceiling of the ten kennels. On what could pass off as the frontispiece or the facade, the purpose of the facility is brightly painted. The facility however is not in operation — yet. With details that go with such facilities firmly in place, residents are given to the notion that its inauguration is being unduly delayed.

The facility would be a boon to the region, and many residents know that, and hence the chafing at the leash. Dr J Kamal Hussain, veterinary officer, Greater Chennai Corporation dispels the notion.

“The facility is on schedule. The painting on the wall describing the facility has caused the confusion that its inauguration is hanging fire. There is still some civil work, one concerning the interior areas, to be executed. There is also the work of marshalling the men and material (some equipment) required to run the facility. These works would be completed in three weeks — that is the outer limit. Following that, the date of inauguration will be fixed by higher authorities,” elaborates Dr Kamal.

The veterinary officer also notes GCC is simultaneously readying another ABC centre, this one on Nehru High Road in Meenambakkam.

“The centre in Sholinganallur will be completed in the said time (three weeks), and we are racing against time to

make sure the centre at Meenambakkam is also completed around the same time,” says Dr Kamal.

The veterinary officer notes the ABC centre in Sholinganallur will cater to Zone 15 and another zone, yet to be decided upon.

The Menambakkam ABC centre with its 14 kennels will cater to Zone 12, and another zone, again yet to be named.

When these two facilities go into operations, GCC will have five ABC centres, the other three are in Lloyds Colony, Kannammapettai and Pulianthope. GCC also works with Blue Cross (which has its ABC facility) to meet ABC goals for the city.