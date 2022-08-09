Greater Chennai Corporation will re-lay 1,737 damaged roads soon

The ₹169-crore initiative will be funded under Singara Chennai 2.0

As residents of the city struggle with drastically reduced carriageway on roads, the Greater Chennai Corporation has promised to start the process of re-laying damaged roads.

It will start the tendering process for the re-laying of more than 1,000 damaged roads this month. Most of the roads that have been dug up by various line agencies in the past few months will be re-laid shortly. Civic agencies, such as Metrowater and Tangedco, had completed the work along many roads, sources said.

Officials have compiled a list of 1,737 roads that were damaged in various zones of the city. Engineers have inspected 1,371 roads so far. The largest number of damaged roads were identified in Tondiarpet zone (251 roads). Alandur zone reported 209 damaged roads; Perungudi – 186; Ambattur – 150; Madhavaram – 135; Kodambakkam – 129; Anna Nagar – 127; Thiru Vi Ka Nagar – 109; Sholinganallur – 97; Teynampet – 68; Manali – 68; Adyar – 58; Royapuram – 56; Tiruvottiyur – 51; and Valasaravakkam – 43.

Officials said the total length of the damaged roads is 257 km. As many as 129 of the identified roads are likely to be dropped as other infrastructure projects are expected to be taken up on them. The largest number of dropped roads are in Tondiarpet. The estimated cost for the repair of the damaged roads is ₹169 crore. The project will be funded under Singara Chennai 2.0. Officials said revised estimates for re-laying of 405 roads would be prepared shortly.

A few months ago, the Corporation Council resolved to re-lay interior roads in all 200 wards of the city, urging councillors to prepare a list of roads that have not been re-laid for more than five years. However, in the interim, the situation went from bad to worse as more roads were dug up for stormwater drain related work.

Officials said after the Corporation engineers complete their inspection, the decision to re-lay more damaged roads in all the 15 zones of the city would be taken.