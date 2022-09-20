Greater Chennai Corporation will launch medical, engineering colleges, says Minister K.N. Nehru

Currently, less than 5% of students from GCC schools in the city pursue higher education. The initiative is expected to provide them with more opportunities to further their studies

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru launching the logo for Chennai Schools on Tuesday. Ministers Ma. Subramanian and P.K. Sekarbabu, Mayor R. Priya and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi are also seen. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Currently, less than 5% of students from GCC schools in the city pursue higher education. The initiative is expected to provide them with more opportunities to further their studies

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will launch medical college and engineering colleges following the directions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, said Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru.

Launching the logo for Chennai Schools, Mr. Nehru said the Transport Department had developed medical and engineering colleges, providing 32% reservation for the students from families of the transport workers.

Currently, less than 5% of successful students of Chennai Schools join engineering and medical colleges for higher education. The launch of medical colleges and engineering colleges in GCC land parcels is expected to provide more higher education opportunities to economically-weak students of the 279 Corporation schools in the city.

The logo is expected to offer a separate identity for Chennai Schools. As many as 1.04 lakh students from poor families are on the rolls of Chennai Schools. Various initiatives to improve school education and nurture leadership skills and decision making abilities in students have been implemented. A total of 279 prefects on Tuesday took an oath to maintain order and discipline on the premises of Chennai Schools.

In 2014, the proposal to launch a medical college in the Corporation’s Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet was shelved by the AIADMK government after senior officials of the GCC began the process of certification required to establish a medical college. Corporation officials had alluded to the initiatives by the Municipal Corporations of Mumbai, Surat and Ahmedabad to establish medical colleges.

Identification of large land parcels to establish institutions for medical and engineering education is feasible, said officials. During the previous DMK regime, the Communicable Diseases Hospital was modernised in a 14-acre area with 350 beds.

Mr. Nehru asked Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to support the initiative of the GCC to establish a medical college. He also launched a short film to create awareness about Chennai Schools and the modernisation initiatives.

Mr. Subramanian, HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi participated.