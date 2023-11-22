Greater Chennai Corporation will implement pilot project of Intelligent Transport System at 17 locations in January

November 22, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - CHENNAI

The pilot project of the Intelligent Transport System for the city, with funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is set to be implemented by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in January.

According to officials, the locations for the implementation of the pilot project have been finalised and design work is in progress. Data collection from all stakeholder departments are in progress. The contract was signed with L&T on March 31, 2023, and the contract agreement was approved by JICA on June 6, 2023. The contract amount for the project is ₹530 crore.

Bus shelters at Park Station (towards K.K. Nagar), Shanthi Theatre (towards K.K. Nagar), LIC (towards K.K. Nagar), Udhayam Theatre/Ashok Pillar (towards CMBT) and Anand Theatre (towards K.K. Nagar) will get a passenger information system. Sterling Road and Liberty Theatre bus stops and Royapettah police station bus shelter will also get the system in January.

“Passengers at the bus shelters will see the estimated time of arrival of the bus,” an official said.

The pilot project of adaptive traffic signal control system will be implemented at the junction of E.V.R. Periyar Salai and Barnaby Road. The system will also be implemented at the junctions of E.V.R. Periyar Salai and roads such as Harrington Road, Taylors Road, and Dr. Guruswamy Bridge.

Another pilot project for red light violation detection system will be implemented at the junction of E.V.R. Periyar Salai and New Avadi Road (Pachiyappa’s) Junction. The pilot project of traffic incident detection system will be implemented at Koyambedu flyover near TATA Motors.

Automatic traffic counter-cum-classifier system will be implemented on a stretch of Poonamallee High Road at NSK Nagar in Arumbakkam. A speed limit violation detection system will be implemented along Anna Salai, near Thomas Monro statue. A variable message sign will be set up along Anna Salai.

“Commuters and motorists will see a reduction in stopping time at the signals,” an official said. “The implementation for pilot junctions will commence from January 2024. Once completed, trial runs will be carried for one month, and after that, the projects’ implementation will be carried in full swing at the other locations,” an official said.

