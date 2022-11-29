Greater Chennai Corporation will continue running Amma Canteens, says Mayor

November 29, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will continue to implement welfare schemes for the poor, such as Amma Canteens, Mayor R. Priya said.

Responding to queries from councillors about the loss-making Amma Canteens, she said officials would inspect the canteens with low footfalls and make decisions based on their findings. Councillors pointed out that the Amma Canteens in the city had resulted in a loss of ₹786 crore.

The civic body launched the Amma Canteen scheme during the tenure of former Mayor Saidai Duraisamy of the AIADMK. Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa launched the first Amma Canteen at Santhome in 2012. The number of canteens increased to 407 in the city, increasing the number of beneficiaries to more than 2 lakh per day.

After the canteens posted losses of more than ₹100 crore in 2014-2015, the civic body initiated corrective measures. But many of the Amma Canteens have continued seeing a reduction in footfall in the past few years.

After the DMK came to power, the cadre of that party damaged an Amma Canteen in the city. However, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin ordered its restoration, and the Corporation has continued funding Amma Canteens in the past few months.

The footfall at many canteens have reduced in the past few years owing to various local issues pertaining to self-help groups and councillors.