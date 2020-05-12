Chennai

Greater Chennai Corporation unveils app for telemedicine

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday launched an app offering telemedicine services to people free of cost.

Special nodal officer J. Radhakrishnan launched the “GCC Vidmed” app on Tuesday.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash was present.

“Residents can use the app to get telemedicine services free of cost 24×7. The pandemic has increased the risk of getting COVID-19 infection in hospitals. The app allows people to consult a physician without visiting the hospital,” said an official. Those availing telemedicine services will be screened for COVID-19 once the doctor finds symptoms.

Arrangements will be made to send teams of doctors to help such residents at home. The information about the residents will be shared with zonal health officials who will assist those at home.

The civic body has started telecounselling for residents in the containment zones.

Any resident can call 044-25384520 to get help, including on civic issues, relating to COVID-19 containment in the city. For example, residents who need ambulance, those who want their neighbourhood sanitised and also report civic issues related to the pandemic can call the number.

Civic officials said the telemedicine services will help at least 4.25 lakh people in containment zones where movement has been restricted. In addition to the residents in 690 containment zones, others who wish to provide information about the risk of infection can call also the helpline.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 11:28:28 PM

