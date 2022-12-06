Greater Chennai Corporation trails jetpatcher to cure potholes

December 06, 2022 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Corporation workers using the jetpatcher on Jeremiah Road in Egmore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

On Tuesday, the Greater Chennai Corporation conducted a trial run using a jetpatcher to patch up spots on Jeremiah Road in Vepery. According to an official, the machine could be used in other areas after adequate studies and analysis are done.

ADVERTISEMENT

A jetpatcher is said to be a cost-effective method to maintain the surfaces of roads and car parks and repair potholes or cracked surfaces. A simple four-step process results in a long-lasting and effective solution to potholes. Using a blower, the machine blows all loose debris and water from the pothole, ensuring that it is clean and dry before being patched. Then, the pothole is coated with a bitumen emulsion to ensure it is sealed from further damage, and an aggregate of bitumen is introduced to fill the pothole. The final step involves removing excess aggregate and smoothing over the patch to ensure that it is consistent with the road level.

The official explained that this innovative patching solution is a permanent solution to potholes and will be used in such a way that it doesn’t hinder traffic. The Corporation posted on Twitter a video of the jetpatcher in action on Jeremiah Road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“You can think of this machine as a portable plant with all the necessary mixtures and processes in-built,” the official said. Despite being an expensive machine, it reduces the number of times potholes and roads are cured. This is not the first use of a jetpatcher by a municipal body in India. Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad are some cities where use of the machine has been reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US