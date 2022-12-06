Greater Chennai Corporation trails jetpatcher to cure potholes

December 06, 2022 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

On Tuesday, the Greater Chennai Corporation conducted a trial run using a jetpatcher to patch up spots on Jeremiah Road in Vepery. According to an official, the machine could be used in other areas after adequate studies and analysis are done.

A jetpatcher is said to be a cost-effective method to maintain the surfaces of roads and car parks and repair potholes or cracked surfaces. A simple four-step process results in a long-lasting and effective solution to potholes. Using a blower, the machine blows all loose debris and water from the pothole, ensuring that it is clean and dry before being patched. Then, the pothole is coated with a bitumen emulsion to ensure it is sealed from further damage, and an aggregate of bitumen is introduced to fill the pothole. The final step involves removing excess aggregate and smoothing over the patch to ensure that it is consistent with the road level.

The official explained that this innovative patching solution is a permanent solution to potholes and will be used in such a way that it doesn’t hinder traffic. The Corporation posted on Twitter a video of the jetpatcher in action on Jeremiah Road.

“You can think of this machine as a portable plant with all the necessary mixtures and processes in-built,” the official said. Despite being an expensive machine, it reduces the number of times potholes and roads are cured. This is not the first use of a jetpatcher by a municipal body in India. Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad are some cities where use of the machine has been reported.