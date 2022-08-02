Greater Chennai Corporation to strengthen real time flood forecasting using Integrated Command and Control Centre

Engineers at work at the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Ripon Buildings. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

August 02, 2022

It will collect rainfall and flooding data from outside the city to enable better preparedness

In a bid to improve flood preparedness, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is likely to integrate the Real Time Flood Forecasting Decision Support System, being developed by the Tamilnadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services (TNUIFSL) and the State Disaster Management Authority, with the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Ripon Buildings shortly.

Currently, the data received by the ICCC from sensors, cameras and other sources within the city is limited.

The Real Time Flood Forecasting Decision Support System will get more data about rainfall and flooding from outside the city, and the GCC will react accordingly. “They will have models and devices to predict flooding in the city because of rainfall in other river basins, enabling the GCC to take decisions,” said an official. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has instructed officers to coordinate with various agencies to improve flood preparedness.

GCC officials said rainfall forecasting at the ward level would improve ahead of the upcoming monsoon. Lake Inflow and outflow forecasting for four major lakes, including Red Hills, Cholavaram, Chembarambakkam and Poondi, and river level monitoring for 32 points are the components of Real Time Flood Forecasting Software, said Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Vishu Mahajan.

The flood monitoring system available in ICCC includes 42 flood sensors, installed at 14 subways, 22 canals, four lakes and two river mouths. For example, Kargil Nagar Canal and Pump Station, Kosathalaiyar Canal, Korattur North Canal, MGR Canal and Madley Subway have flood sensors.

Flood cameras have been deployed at 62 locations, including 21 canals, four lakes, two river mouths and 14 subway locations. Some locations have multiple cameras based on the requirements. For example, Kargil Nagar Canal and Pump Station, Kosasthalaiyar Canal, Korattur North Canal, MGR Canal, Madley Subway, Korattur Lake, and Ambattur Lake have flood cameras.

Rain sensors have been installed at 30 locations. Zonal offices have 15 sensors each, and 15 devices have been installed at division or unit offices of the GCC.