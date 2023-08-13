Greater Chennai Corporation to start work on removing inconsistencies in data on civic aspects pertaining to Sustainable Development Goals

August 13, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will start work on removing inconsistencies in the data about various civic aspects compiled by its departments in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals.

The government has flagged the issue of “gaps and inconsistencies” in data on civic aspects provided by Chennai Corporation and other local bodies since 2016 about the progress made in implementing the SDG (Sustainable Development Goals), State Indicators Framework (SIF), targets and their achievements.

The State has finalised 314 indicators in the SIF such as malaria incidence per 1,000 population, infant mortality rate, proportion of schools with access to drinking water, net enrolment ratio, proportion of seats held by women in local self government, percentage of slum families with basic services, door to door collection of solid waste, percentage of wards with 100% source segregation and number of green parks.

Last week, the Department of Economics and Statistics of the government asked all local bodies and departments to remove inconsistencies in data pertaining to SDG and SIF. Civic bodies such as Chennai Corporation will start work on removing the inconsistencies in the data about health, education, recreation facilities, safety of women, waste management and sanitation.

The 17 SDGs came into force with effect from January 1, 2016 and these include achievement of gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls. Making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable and ensuring healthy lives and promoting the well-being for all were the other goals.

The 70th session of the U.N. General Assembly held on September 25, 2015 adopted the document titled “Transforming our World: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” comprising 17 Sustainable Development Goals and 169 associated targets.

The Government of India has played a leading role in defining the contours of the agenda and is committed to achieving these goals in a time bound manner. However, tracking the progress on SDG has been a challenge owing to inconsistencies in the data in cities such as Chennai.

The State government has to follow up and review the progress made in implementing the SDGs and targets and their achievements. So, it has developed its own SIF based on their development priorities, data requirements, infrastructure and resources. But many of the 30 departments of the Secretariat and 67 heads of departments in the State have not provided reliable data after 2016.

