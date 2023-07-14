Greater Chennai Corporation to start survey of persons engaged in begging

July 14, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - CHENNAI

A survey of persons engaged in begging is likely to start in Chennai soon. Following a meeting with officials of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment this week, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials are exploring the feasibility of rehabilitation of the persons engaged in begging in various parts of the city.

Officials said the survey and rehabilitation was not done in Chennai owing to the pandemic. However, other cities, such as Indore, have already conducted the programme. GCC officials said the survey will be done with support from non-governmental organisations (NGOs). “We do not have the manpower to conduct the survey. NGOs will play a major role,” an official said.

The previous initiative during the DMK regime in 2006-2011 to rehabilitate persons engaged in begging was discontinued because the individuals refused to cooperate with civic authorities.

The new programme for comprehensive rehabilitation has to be formulated based on the findings of the survey, officials said. Chennai Corporation Councillor T.V. Shemmozhi said the civic body should implement programmes to help and rehabilitate persons engaged in begging at traffic junctions.

“The officials have found that most of the persons are coming to the city from rural parts of Andhra Pradesh and beg near traffic signals. We should provide livelihood opportunities for these persons,” Mr. Shemmozhi said.

“The officials have started advising persons engaged in begging to make use of the shelters. But they have refused to come to the shelters. We will find better opportunities for these persons and protect their livelihood,” an official said.