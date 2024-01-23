Greater Chennai Corporation to start building recharge wells to improve shallow aquifers in city

January 23, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will start constructing recharge wells and other structures to improve the management of shallow aquifers in the city.

The pilot project will be implemented by the civic body at five locations in the city through Rain Centre, a nodal agency, with funding from the Government of India. The GCC has constructed cast-in-situ silt catch pits of dimension 600x600x600 mm at 7,072 locations along 397 km of storm-water drains. However, many of the pipes have been clogged. Sunken wells have also been constructed at 208 locations in the city. The new recharge wells will be designed to improve the shallow aquifers in the city.

Sekar Raghavan, Director, Rain Centre, said the recharge wells would be constructed at Gandhi Mandapam, AC College of Technology, Chennai Corporation zonal office in Nungambakkam, Ripon Buildings, and Chennai School, Saidapet.

“Our groundwater is in two layers separated by hard rock. One aquifer is above hard rock and one within it. People are ignoring the aquifer above the hard rock and blindly closing down open wells while opting for borewells. The deep aquifer is not a sustainable source. Only the shallow aquifer is sustainable and is recharged by rainfall. In fact, last year’s flooding was mainly caused because the shallow layer was filled up and started overflowing. The remedy is for people to have open wells in their houses and to tap into the shallow layer aquifer,” Mr. Raghavan said.

“The Government of India wants to promote the shallow aquifer concept. The work is going to commence. We will monitor the performance of the recharge wells after a year,” he added.