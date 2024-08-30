ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Chennai Corporation to set up VHF wireless network for seamless communication

Published - August 30, 2024 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation will set up its own VHF wireless network to facilitate seamless communication for resolving civic issues and sharing technical and infrastructure-related information with the Police Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chennai Corporation Council on Thursday passed a resolution seeking administrative sanction for setting up its own VHF network at a cost of ₹9.3 crore. The Council has also decided to seek technical details and manpower from the Police Department to set up the VHF network.

Currently, the civic body is using wireless services from the public mobile radio trunking services (PMRTS) provider for disaster management and resolving civic issues raised by the residents and the local administration. The communication has often been disrupted in the existing service provider. So, the civic body has proposed to have its own wireless network, akin to that of the Police Department. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to cover the entire city, the civic body’s engineers have focused on the number of towers (repeater stations), the frequency, and proper interlinking of all the repeater stations, which will be installed at various locations for better coverage in all the GCC zones. The antenna will be fixed at the maximum height for enhanced coverage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As the identification of tall buildings to fix the antenna poses a challenge, the civic body has proposed to seek the support of the Police Department, which has already installed repeater stations. The frequency will be obtained from the Department of Telecommunication.

The GCC will obtain the licence for ten pairs of VHF frequency from the Union government, set up ten repeater stations, provide 1,200 handheld walkie talkies for officials, create 100 vehicle-mounted base stations, and employ six technically qualified persons from the Police Department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US