Greater Chennai Corporation to set up VHF wireless network for seamless communication

The Greater Chennai Corporation will set up its own VHF wireless network to facilitate seamless communication for resolving civic issues and sharing technical and infrastructure-related information with the Police Department.

The Chennai Corporation Council on Thursday passed a resolution seeking administrative sanction for setting up its own VHF network at a cost of ₹9.3 crore. The Council has also decided to seek technical details and manpower from the Police Department to set up the VHF network.

Currently, the civic body is using wireless services from the public mobile radio trunking services (PMRTS) provider for disaster management and resolving civic issues raised by the residents and the local administration. The communication has often been disrupted in the existing service provider. So, the civic body has proposed to have its own wireless network, akin to that of the Police Department.

In a bid to cover the entire city, the civic body’s engineers have focused on the number of towers (repeater stations), the frequency, and proper interlinking of all the repeater stations, which will be installed at various locations for better coverage in all the GCC zones. The antenna will be fixed at the maximum height for enhanced coverage.

As the identification of tall buildings to fix the antenna poses a challenge, the civic body has proposed to seek the support of the Police Department, which has already installed repeater stations. The frequency will be obtained from the Department of Telecommunication.

The GCC will obtain the licence for ten pairs of VHF frequency from the Union government, set up ten repeater stations, provide 1,200 handheld walkie talkies for officials, create 100 vehicle-mounted base stations, and employ six technically qualified persons from the Police Department.