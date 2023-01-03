Greater Chennai Corporation to resume collecting property tax for 2022-23

January 03, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will start collection of property tax from 5 lakh assessees who are yet to pay the tax in 2022-2023. The last date for the payment of property tax without penalty is January 15.

Following the direction from the Madras High Court, the civic body has planned to start collecting tax from 5 lakh assessees. Of the 13 lakh assessees in the 15 zones of the city, 7 lakh have paid the tax, and the GCC has collected ₹1,160 crore after the tax hike. The civic body is expected to collect ₹1,400 crore in 2022-2023, collecting the remaining amount of ₹240 crore by the end of March. The amount of property tax collected every day has increased to ₹3.5 crore in Chennai after the court order.

“The conclusion is very clear, there are only two directions, one is that the Government Order (G.O.) and the council resolution have been confirmed, and second, is that for the writ petitioners, it will be applicable from 2023-2024,” a GCC official said.

“Nearly 300 writ petitions were filed in the Madras High Court challenging various things related to the property tax general revision. Some challenged the G.O., while others challenged the council resolution and individual notices on various grounds,” an official said.

“In the recent order of the High Court, the legal validity of both the G.O. and the council resolution has been upheld, which means that the court has determined that the process followed has been proper and the method in which the hike has been done is completely legal and in line with the established case law, the CCMC Act, and the rule related to property tax. The judgement mentioned that the revised tax will be applicable from the first half year of 2023-2024 only for the writ petitioners,” an official said.

A lot of other court cases have also been cited for confirming the validity of the G.O. and the council resolution.

The impact on property tax administration is that the hike has been confirmed by the court, and the revised tax has to be paid by all the assessees. Every year, the property tax will increase based on the average GDP growth for the State of the last five years. We are yet to circulate the internal note based on inputs from the Statistics Department for the tax hike next year, the official said.

“A lot of people had not paid their dues because of the pending court case. We are urging citizens to pay the taxes. Once the increased revenues are realised, it will be used for the benefit of the city and citizens, to improve the civic amenities, and the Corporation will be in a better position to serve the citizens,” the official said.

T. Nagar resident V.S. Jayaraman said the residents’ association in T. Nagar had written to the Revenue Officer demanding more clarity on the issue and had demanded that the GCC should collect the revised tax from all residents only from the first half of April 2023-September 2023.