Greater Chennai Corporation to replace old compactors and procure more mechanical sweepers

July 20, 2022 00:12 IST

The civic body is awaiting administrative sanction from the State government

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to replace 10 year old compactors and increase the number of mechanical sweepers and robotic excavators to improve conservancy operations.

While the compactors will be used in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar and Ambattur, the robotic excavators will be used in all the 15 zones of the city.

Following an announcement by Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, the civic body is set to start procuring 44 heavy motor vehicle (HMV) compactors at an estimated cost of ₹20.68 crore. The compactors will have a capacity of 14 cubic metre.

A total of 30 light motor vehicle (LMV) compactors with a 8-cubic-metre capacity will be procured at an estimated cost of ₹11.70 crore. A set of amphibian equipment will be procured at an estimated cost of ₹8 crore.

Two robotic multipurpose excavators will also be procured at an estimated cost of ₹13 crore. According to officials, the sweeping of roads will be improved after the eight mechanical sweepers are procured at an estimated cost of ₹4.5 crore.

The funds for the equipment have been allocated from the savings under the Swachh Bharat Mission 1.0. The file has been sent to the State government for administrative sanction. “Tenders will be called after the receipt of orders from the government,” an official said.

The Corporation maintains 158 HMV compactors and 211 LMV compactors. As many as 13 mechanical sweepers have been maintained by the civic agency. Three robotic excavators have been deployed for cleaning canals. The civic body generates more than 5,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste in the 15 zones of the city daily.