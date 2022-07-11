Greater Chennai Corporation to repair damaged roads before NE monsoon

July 11, 2022 00:56 IST

Roads over five years old will be taken up

The Greater Chennai Corporation will re-lay damaged roads before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

“The Corporation has sought proposals for roads over five years old, especially in the extension areas of the city, that require re-laying. The short-listing has been undertaken for funding under Singara Chennai 2.0,” an official said.

The civic body has sanctioned money for local repairs to the roads in all the 15 zones from the operation and maintenance funds allocated in a decentralised manner. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has told zonal officials that repairs and patch work costing less than ₹10 lakh can be executed with the approval of the ward-level committee from the operation and maintenance funds. Roads damaged in the rain will be re-laid after the north-east monsoon.