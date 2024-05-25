GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Greater Chennai Corporation to release list of 100 property tax defaulters

Published - May 25, 2024 11:17 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Chennai Corporation will release the list of 100 property tax defaulters after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted, according to an official in the Revenue and Finance department of the GCC.

“The Corporation has been monitoring and collecting property tax by issuing demand notices to the defaulters. Previously, under the Revenue Recovery Act of the State, only the District Collector can initiate steps to collect payment of arrears by defaulter. Now, even the Corporation can do the same and it may come into force after the Lok Sabha election results are announced,” the official said.

Earlier this year, the Corporation considered reviewing under-assessed commercial buildings for property tax payments in Chennai to fill its coffers. This came a decade after its last review, and two years after the Corporation completed the Geographic Information System (GIS) survey of commercial properties within its limits.

