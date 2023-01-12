Greater Chennai Corporation to relay over 8,000 roads in the city

January 12, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated January 13, 2023 06:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will soon start work on relaying 8,000 roads in various parts of the city.

The civic body has called tenders for 38 bus route roads and 414 interior roads under Singara Chennai 2.0. “Evaluation is under way for the relaying of roads under Singara Chennai 2.0,” said an official. Work on repairing damaged roads was taken up after the monsoon.

In addition to the roads to be covered under Singara Chennai 2.0, tenders are due on January 31 for 705 more interior roads in various parts of the city. Appraisal of the condition of another 634 roads has been done and a government order was awaited, the officials said.

A detailed project report for development of roads along 6,000 stretches is expected to be approved shortly. Residents in several areas have complained about bad roads after civic projects were implemented by various agencies in 15 zones of the city.

The city has more than 35,000 interior roads and 471 bus routes. More than 1,700 km of roads have to be relaid owing to major infrastructure projects by various civic agencies. Many residents in extensions have complained about a delay in restoration of roads after the water board and other agencies dug up the stretches.