Greater Chennai Corporation to reassess buildings to check plan deviations, illegal construction

November 30, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST

In response to concerns raised by several councillors during the General Council Meeting of the Greater Chennai Corporation, the civic body has decided to address the issue of plan deviations and illegal constructions within its jurisdiction. A circular will be issued to individuals identified with such deviations, and a meeting with builders and developers is scheduled for Wednesday, November 29, to discuss adherence to Development Control Rules (DCR) and the corresponding penalties for non-compliance.

The decision was communicated by Additional Chief Secretary and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan following complaints from multiple councillors about violations of built area norms. Councillor of Ward 135 Shanthi (a) Yazhini reported instances where water supply connections from Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board were severed in cases of illegal additions to buildings, while electricity connections by Tangedco remained unaffected, leading to grievances from affected individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Radhakrishnan highlighted a previous regularisation in 2007 concerning plinth area, emphasising the Corporation’s commitment to preventing deviations at the Assistant Engineer level. He noted that some builders now recommend altering plans, deviating, or extending areas for additional floors beyond the approved plinth area. The Madras High Court’s order specified that buildings without an approved plan and those exceeding permitted floor levels, such as constructing six floors instead of the approved three, must face demolition. The Commissioner also mentioned the existence of a committee, headed by the GCC Commissioner and including the Director of Town and Country Planning and the Member Secretary of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), tasked with overseeing these matters.

To address these issues, a meeting with builders will be conducted to reinforce adherence to Development Control Rules, which encompass essential aspects such as building maintenance, sufficient parking, and safety during repairs, including electrical work, he said at the meeting. The Commissioner expressed the intention to raise awareness about these rules.

D. Viswanathan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Education, raised concerns about the tax in extended areas added 12 years ago, advocating for parity with the core city’s tax rates. Mayor R. Priya acknowledged grievances from Zones 2, 5, 11, and 15, assuring that complaints could be brought to her attention for consideration. She announced an advisory meeting at the Commissioner level to discuss these concerns.

In response to the decentralization efforts already undertaken by the Greater Chennai Corporation, Commissioner Radhakrishnan proposed issuing a circular and implementing a time-bound Public Grievance Redressal Complaint (PGRC) system with varying response times — 15 days, 30 days, and 90 days. If there is no response within 90 days, zone-level monitoring will be initiated to address potential deviations or illegal constructions. He directed the Revenue and Finance departments to begin reassessments and revise the details accordingly. “In extended areas, apart from the areas for low income group with area below 1,000 sq.ft, a third party will verify the aggrieved locations... after taking in all suggestions, a briefing regarding this will be given to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, and the information will be shared with the Council on the process.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.