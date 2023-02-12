Greater Chennai Corporation to privatise handling and maintenance of public toilets in March

February 12, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Private operators will start the operation and maintenance of 883 public toilets in the city in March, offering services for free.

Over 100 toilets near bus stands and multi-modal integration hubs will remain open round the clock. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will launch the first phase of the privatisation drive in March, increasing manpower at all the toilets, officials said.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said, “We have 883 toilets across the city. In zones, such as Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Teynampet, we are going to shortly handover the toilets to private conservancy operators who will not only do the major and minor retrofitting but also maintain them for eight years.”

“GCC will be paying them. The private conservancy operators will be using the space for advertisements, which will offset their expenditure, and the remaining amount will be paid for by the Corporation,” he added.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary Shiv Das Meena has directed the GCC to put up QR codes in toilets for feedback. In 250 toilets, QR codes have been put up to get feedback from users.

“Besides, the GCC officers in some zones have already floated bids for the privatisation drive for a shorter period of six months. GCC workers are maintaining them. They only come for one shift, and maintenance is a challenge. Four to five bids have been called, each bid consisting of 15 to 20 toilets. They will be paid based on key performance indicators,” Mr. Bedi said.

“Earlier, there used to be one or two workers to clean the toilets for one shift. We want to increase this to at least two shifts, and three wherever required, using private operators,” he said.

After launching the maintenance of toilets in Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Marina beach, through the public private partnership (PPP) mode for 3,270 seats in 372 locations, the civic body will extend the drive to other zones. Surveys are being carried out, officials said.

Of the toilets developed under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the civic body has completed 295 out of 528. Work was under way at 165 locations and 68 would be taken up shortly, officials said.