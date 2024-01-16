Greater Chennai Corporation to prepare gender inclusive design guidelines soon for civic infrastructure

January 16, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is planning to come up with gender inclusive design guidelines for all civic infrastructure in the city.

According to officials, the guidelines are expected to be formulated by the Gender and Policy Lab, which is a unique initiative in the country set up by the civic body to integrate gender at the design and planning stage. The GCC’s Education Department also has various initiatives, such as gender clubs, to promote mixed sports among children and has been actively working to motivate girl students to participate in programmes that promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) courses.

Besides this, the GCC has been constructing toilets and lighting infrastructure under the Nirbhaya Funds, and the 1913 helpline has been updated to let women raise their specific concerns. “The Corporation is committed to adapting a disaster response that is gender inclusive, and efforts are being taken in that direction,” an official said.

However, the allocation of resources for gender sensitive schemes has been inadequate. “Schemes such as Nirbhaya toilets, lighting, gender and policy lab, and bus stops being used predominantly by women are being prioritised,” an official said. More such schemes are expected to be implemented after the guidelines for gender inclusive design for all civic infrastructure are released.

“The civic body is trying to be as inclusive as possible in all its projects by engaging with civil society through constant feedback through grievance redress forums, councillors, and stakeholders consultations,” the official added.