Greater Chennai Corporation to link more certificates with DigiLocker

This will include tax forms, licence and building plan applications

The civic body is also partnering with banks to bring out property tax card for assessees, says official. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will launch the next level of enhancement of e-services in one month in which residents will get options to access all certificates and documentation through DigiLocker.

DigiLocker is a centralised repository offering digitisation online service provided by the Government of India under the Digital India Initiative. The website can be accessed at https://digitallocker.gov.in/

Currently, only birth and death certificates for residents in the city are linked to DigiLocker. Once the work is completed, residents can access various certificates, such as assessment document of property tax, property tax name transfer copy, professional tax assessment, company tax assessment, trade licence renewal copy, building plan approval and plan permission for subdivision of land.

Talking about the other e-services offered by the civic body, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Vishu Mahajan said the Corporation would introduce online bookings for community halls. Right now, residents can see the availability of community halls online but booking is offline only.

“Most of the Corporation services are already online. We have been trying to grant public access to more information on the website. On the public information portal, we have provided a variety of information, such as the timing of conservancy operations and the number of trips being made,” he said.

“A lot of people are even confused about their division number. In the section called Know Your Area, you can check the map and navigate to your area and find out which zone and division you are in. You can see the nearest GCC facility in your area, including public toilets, burial grounds, community halls, Amma Canteens and urban primary health centres,” Mr. Mahajan said.

“Slowly, the transparency and free availability of public information related to the GCC has been built up. All of this is available on the website to seek more feedback so that we can further improve our operations,” he said.

“We are tying up with banks to provide a property tax card to assessees. The card will have the basic details like property id and address and will have a user-specific QR code and virtual payment id. Scanning the QR code will open the GCC webpage and show your current due with an option to pay the tax,” Mr. Mahajan added.