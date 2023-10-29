Greater Chennai Corporation to launch projects to improve air quality

October 29, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to launch several projects, including the introduction of electric vehicles, mechanisation of waste management, and road maintenance, to improve air quality in various parts of the city under the National Clean Air Programme.

Following a meeting last week, the civic body has proposed to launch biomining in Kodungaiyur to reduce pollution in north Chennai. “The tender evaluation for the biomining project is under way. The work will start in January. Once the biomining is completed after two years, air quality in Kodungaiyur is expected to improve,” an official said. The biomining project is expected to be implemented at an estimated cost of ₹60 crore in Kodungaiyur in north Chennai.

GCC is planning to implement “pothole-free roads” project to reduce dust pollution in many stretches of the city. It is estimated at ₹25 crore. Officials said the pollution level was high along stretches where Metro Rail work was under way. It has also proposed to strengthen mechanical sweeping of roads. Road design will also be improved to reduce pollution caused by traffic congestion, officials said.

In another effort, 20 electric buses will be procured by the civic body in the first phase. Electric charging infrastructure will also be promoted in GCC zones, an official said. Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said the number of miyawaki forests would be increased to improve air quality.

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) operates eight ambient air quality monitoring stations in the city. These are at Kathivakkam, Manali, Tiruvottiyur, Kilpauk, T. Nagar, Nungambakkam, Anna Nagar, and Adyar. More often, the Manali station records higher air quality index compared to the others owing to the presence of many industries in the area.

Ambattur AIADMK councillor J. John said many public health issues had been reported in Ambattur zone owing to the presence of industrial and paint manufacturing units in areas such as Pattaravakkam. “Over 500 companies are polluting residential areas at Pattaravakkam in Ambattur zone. At least 50 polluting companies are buffing units that pollute the air. Residents have requested the TNPCB to study the issue and check if the cancer cases in the area are related to air pollution,” he said.

