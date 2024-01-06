Greater Chennai Corporation to install static compactors in Royapuram and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar

January 06, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will install static compactors in various parts of the city for collection and transportation of waste directly to processing facilities.

Owing to the higher capacity of static compactors when compared to their mobile counterparts, waste processing speed is expected to improve, officials said. The civic body will start installing static compactors at six locations in Royapuram and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar.

“Initially, we will take waste from the six locations directly to processing facilities without mixing. The capacity of a static compactor is 20 m3. Once the compactor bin is full, a hook loader will replace it with an empty one,” an official said.

“It will accelerate the processing of dry and wet waste in the city. Battery-operated vehicles (BOVs) will take the waste to the static compactor after primary collection. This will accelerate the processing time. Wet waste will be taken to bio-compressed natural gas plants, and dry waste will be taken to processing facilities. At least 25% of the waste in the city is being processed now. More waste processing will be achieved shortly,” the official added.

Cities such as Hyderabad have already installed static compactors to accelerate waste processing. Once the integrated waste processing facilities in Perungudi and Kodungaiyur are commissioned, static compactors are expected to play a key role in collection and transportation of dry and wet waste, officials said.

In areas such as Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar and Royapuram, the GCC has also planned to increase the number of litter-free streets in locations such as NSC Bose Road.

