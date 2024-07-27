Greater Chennai Corporation to improve pedestrian facilities in school zones

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is likely to launch pedestrian infrastructure projects for the safety of schoolchildren on roads in school zones.

The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) is expected to launch a study on the civic issues in school zones, such as Avvai Shanmugham Salai, Conran Smith Road, and Padmavathi Road in Gopalapuram, to improve footpaths and other pedestrian infrastructure. School zones with more than 10 schools are expected to be improved in the first phase. Another list of 32 stretches in various zones of the city is also expected to be evaluated for improving pedestrian infrastructure, including footpaths, for the safety of schoolchildren. The GCC, in association with CUMTA and the traffic police, is also likely to take measures that would help reduce the incidence of accidents in school zones. The roads in school zones will also be redesigned to promote safety and security of schoolchildren.

Disaster rescue

As the State government has already identified many schools for setting up disaster rescue centres in various parts of Chennai, the Fire and Rescue Services Department and the GCC have planned to set up disaster rescue centres in GCC schools in Chetpet, Egmore and Kilpauk. The design of roads and pedestrian infrastructure in such areas will also be improved to ensure safety and security.

In addition to GCC schools, private schools and community halls in Vepery, Seven Wells, Tondiarpet, Kosapet and Washermenpet will also be utilised to set up disaster rescue centres.

Similar to the facilities in Chennai, the State government will set up disaster rescue centres in the districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and The Nilgiris.