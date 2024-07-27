GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Greater Chennai Corporation to improve pedestrian facilities in school zones

Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) is expected to launch a study on the civic issues in school zones

Published - July 27, 2024 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

Aloysius Xavier Lopez

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is likely to launch pedestrian infrastructure projects for the safety of schoolchildren on roads in school zones.

The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) is expected to launch a study on the civic issues in school zones, such as Avvai Shanmugham Salai, Conran Smith Road, and Padmavathi Road in Gopalapuram, to improve footpaths and other pedestrian infrastructure. School zones with more than 10 schools are expected to be improved in the first phase. Another list of 32 stretches in various zones of the city is also expected to be evaluated for improving pedestrian infrastructure, including footpaths, for the safety of schoolchildren. The GCC, in association with CUMTA and the traffic police, is also likely to take measures that would help reduce the incidence of accidents in school zones. The roads in school zones will also be redesigned to promote safety and security of schoolchildren.

Disaster rescue

As the State government has already identified many schools for setting up disaster rescue centres in various parts of Chennai, the Fire and Rescue Services Department and the GCC have planned to set up disaster rescue centres in GCC schools in Chetpet, Egmore and Kilpauk. The design of roads and pedestrian infrastructure in such areas will also be improved to ensure safety and security.

In addition to GCC schools, private schools and community halls in Vepery, Seven Wells, Tondiarpet, Kosapet and Washermenpet will also be utilised to set up disaster rescue centres.

Similar to the facilities in Chennai, the State government will set up disaster rescue centres in the districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and The Nilgiris.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.